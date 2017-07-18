× Owner of Title Company Sent to Prison on Mail Fraud Charges

SCRANTON — An attorney convicted of mail fraud in connection with her title and abstract business has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Susan Kevra-Shiner, age 48, of Clarks Summit, was sentenced Monday to 24 months in prison.

She was convicted in January of 2016 on seven counts of mail fraud through GK Abstract Company in Avoca.

Between November 2008 and December 2009, Kevra-Shiner fraudulently sold invalid title insurance policies to 69 victims and collected $67,957.20 in premiums.

The judge also ordered three years of supervised release following her prison term, and that Kevra-Shiner pay restitution in the amount of $67,957.20.