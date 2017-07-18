× New Library Now Open in Susquehanna County

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP — For more than a decade, the people of Susquehanna County have outgrown the Public Library. A new location is now open with more space and state of the art technology.

For Victoria McNamara, the new library in Bridgewater Township could not come soon enough. With four kids, this was exactly what she needed this summer.

“It’s really great to have another place to visit in town and have another spot to have a place to relax and get out of the heat,” McNamara said.

After 15 years of planning and fundraising, the Susquehanna County Historical Society and the Free Library Association are inviting folks to check out the brand new library near Montrose that just opened this week.

“Oh, my gosh, we have so much space now, this is just awesome,” librarian Susan Stone said.

Changes are evident as soon as you pull up to the new location. The parking lot in front of the old library could hold four cars; this one can hold about 75. There is now a community room that seats up to 100 people, and of course the books – both the adult and children sections – are completely revamped.

“It’s just totally different. It’s really a lot easier to navigate. It’s a lot easier for them to figure out what is geared towards them,” McNamara said.

The new library is right across the street from Montrose High School; the high school donated three acres of its land and will now use the news space for after school programs.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for our rural area to have access to knowledge, and education and to provide a meeting space for groups,” Tom Kurosky, of the Susquehanna County Historical Society and Free Library Association said. said.

“I’m hoping that it will let people discover their library. It does belong to the community, and we’re glad to finally have space that we can let them see how great it all is,” Mrs. Stone added.

The new library opens every weekday Monday through Thursday and Saturdays at 9 a.m.