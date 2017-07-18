× Million Dollar Cash 5 Winner Sold in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN — Someone hit the jackpot with a Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Northumberland County.

The winning ticket for Monday’s Cash 5 drawing was sold at Turkey Hill on North Second Street in Shamokin, according to state lottery officials.

The ticket matched all five balls drawn — 08, 13, 32, 34, 35 — to win $1 million.

The store earns a $5,000 selling bonus.

