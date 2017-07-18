× Man Who Fired Gun into Air and Fled from Police Sentenced to Prison

STROUDSBURG — A man charged with firing a gun and fleeing from police in Monroe County is going to prison.

Javon Bell was sentenced to 40 to 80 months in state prison.

Police say he fired a gun into the air near people at Seventh and Main Streets in Stroudsburg last August after getting into a fight with another man. People on the street were forced to run and dive for cover.

Bell then got into a car and took off. When police tried to pull him over, he refused to stop. Police finally stopped him on Route 611 near Bartonsville.