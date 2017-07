× Homeless Man Wanted for Stabbing

BERWICK — A homeless man is wanted for a stabbing in Columbia County.

Berwick police say John Gurns stabbed a man in the back while they were drinking at the victim’s home on Cemetery Street on Tuesday.

The victim’s son heard the commotion and confronted Gurns. Gurns dropped the knife and ran away.

There is no word on the victim’s condition.

Berwick police consider Gurns to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Gurns should call 911.