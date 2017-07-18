× Girlfriend of Homicide Suspect Facing Charges

WILKES-BARRE — The girlfriend of a homicide suspect in Wilkes-Barre is facing charges of her own.

Angela Dubeck was charged with hindering prosecution.

Authorities say they told Dubeck to call police if she saw her boyfriend, Sean Talmadge, who was wanted for a homicide at an abandoned building on South Franklin Street last month.

Investigators received tips the couple was seen near her apartment around the Fourth of July.

Talmadge was arrested July 7.

Dubeck told authorities she knew she should have called police sooner but she “just didn’t believe he could kill anyone.”