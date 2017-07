Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- A fire gutted a home Tuesday morning in Scranton.

The place on Prospect Avenue went up just after 1 a.m.

Four people were inside at the time, and they all got out safely.

A neighbor was one of the first to spot the flames.

"I saw some orange flickering in the back and then I saw some black smoke behind it. So, I come running down the street, calling 9-1-1 on my phone," said Brian Shoemaker.

Investigators are looking into what sparked the flames here in Scranton.