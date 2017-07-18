Columbia County Man Hit with Child Porn Charges

LOCUSTDALE -- A man from Columbia County is locked up on child pornography charges.
Kenneth Wehry, 64, from Locustdale, faces 45 counts of sexual abuse of children.
Wehry was caught sharing child pornography with undercover investigators during an online internet investigation.
40.777309 -76.376062
3 comments
Skeeter
Trading child porn online just like people used to trade baseball cards. What’s next for this area? Are we going to get a sex trafficking story about the Gay Store in Ashland? Or will it be prostitution going on in the back if Subs n Stuff in Gordon?
RJELQ
I thought the dale was in Schuylkill. the place is really strange but goes under the radar like sandusky did for years.
Huggy
No shocker for this viewing area. Sex criminals run rampant in these parts. Take Frackville for example, stories of horny sex roamers are abundant. WNEP failed to report on Dennis Barker of Mt Carmel. That roamer followed a family home and let himself into the home while the parents were there to violate a child. The roamers are getting bold these days. Be careful of who’s around you. Especially in those frack vo-tech woods.