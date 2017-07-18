City team ready for Dream Game

Posted 6:40 pm, July 18, 2017

The 83 annual Dream Game takes place Wednesday at John Henzes/Veterans Memorial Stadium on Peckville.  City QB Jacob Watts from Scranton plays one last game before going to I.U.P.  Dunmore running back Colin Holmes will also play for the City, but this will be his final football game before heading to West Chester.

