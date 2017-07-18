Camp Cadet in Luzerne County

Posted 6:51 pm, July 18, 2017, by

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP -- When you think summer camp, you don't exactly think waking up at 5:30 in the morning, and you don't expect intense physical training followed by hours of classroom learning.

But that is just what 100 children are doing this week at Penn State's Hazleton campus in Luzerne County.

The 12 to 14 year olds are suiting up and learning the ropes of law enforcement work at Camp Cadet.

The camp is sponsored by the Hazleton Troop N state police barracks.

Tuesday's lesson focused on internet safety and stopping cyber-bullying.

"These young adults that are here stepped up to the plate, who I believe will become our future leaders. If I can get them to go back to their schools to send my message, well then it's all successful," said Luzerne County Detective Chaz Balogh.

This edition of Camp Cadet ends on Friday with a graduation ceremony.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s