Camp Cadet in Luzerne County

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP -- When you think summer camp, you don't exactly think waking up at 5:30 in the morning, and you don't expect intense physical training followed by hours of classroom learning.

But that is just what 100 children are doing this week at Penn State's Hazleton campus in Luzerne County.

The 12 to 14 year olds are suiting up and learning the ropes of law enforcement work at Camp Cadet.

The camp is sponsored by the Hazleton Troop N state police barracks.

Tuesday's lesson focused on internet safety and stopping cyber-bullying.

"These young adults that are here stepped up to the plate, who I believe will become our future leaders. If I can get them to go back to their schools to send my message, well then it's all successful," said Luzerne County Detective Chaz Balogh.

This edition of Camp Cadet ends on Friday with a graduation ceremony.