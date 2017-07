× Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Luzerne County

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A winning Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing was sold at a store in Luzerne County.

The ticket was sold at Fuel On along West Butler Drive in Drums.

It matched four of the five white balls drawn on July 15 and is good for $100,000.

Fuel On will also get a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The lucky winner has one year to claim the prize.