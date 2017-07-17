Wayne County Couple Guilty of Child Sex Charges

Posted 4:42 pm, July 17, 2017, by , Updated at 05:45PM, July 17, 2017

HONESDALE — A couple facing of child sex charges have been found guilty on all charges.

The trial forJamie and Michael Schwartz from Wayne County resumed Monday. They were accused of sexually abusing two children.

The trial was delayed nearly a month after a witness for the prosecution collapsed and was taken to the hospital.

That witness testified Monday about the alleged sexual abuse of two boys at the Schwartz home near Beach Lake in 2013 and 2014.

A judge rendered that guilty verdict late Monday afternoon.

