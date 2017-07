× One Killed in Head-on Crash near Berwick

SALEM TOWNSHIP — A man is dead after two vehicles collided head-on in Luzerne County.

Authorities say the crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. Monday on Route 11 near Berwick.

The coroner said Brian Houseknecht, 49, of Millville was taken to the hospital where he died.

Officials haven’t said if anyone else was hurt.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday after the deadly crash in Luzerne County.