Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of the most famous Pennsylvanians of the 20th century passed away 20 years ago this month.

Jimmy Stewart was an Oscar-winning film legend. He was also an American hero as a bomber pilot over Europe in World War II. Stewart enlisted as a private and ended the war a decorated colonel.

A museum in his honor is open in his hometown of Indiana in western Pennsylvania.

Mike Stevens made the trek Back Down The Pennsylvania Road to Indiana County to visit the museum in 1998.