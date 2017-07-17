Inmates Charged After Fight Breaks out in Monroe County Jail

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Seven inmates are charged with starting a riot at the Monroe County prison.

Investigators say inmates Tyrell Ravenell and Fred Baumgartner got into an argument over the phones at the jail near Snydersville back in May.

Authorities say two other inmates, Patrick Player and Regulus Hoyt–believed to be Ravenell’s friends–confronted Baumgartner in his cell. Then several more inmates started beating and kicking Baumgartner.

Ravenell and Player, along with Johnathyn White, Luis Medina, Dayquan Salaman, and Kevin Strickland face charges of riot, disorderly conduct, and simple assault. Hoyt is charged with simple assault.

