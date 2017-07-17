Dog Dies in Scranton Fire
SCRANTON — Fire heavily damaged a home in Scranton Monday afternoon.
The fire started around 1:45 p.m. on Colliery Avenue in Scranton, according to firefighters.
Nobody was home at the time but a dog died in the fire.
Firefighters said it appeared to have started in the rear of the house but the cause has not been determined.
41.382710 -75.691230
1 Comment
Lloyd Schmucatelli
Why does WNEP report this stuff?
I saw a dead deer on my way to work this morning that got hit, but didn’t see any headline news about it.
What gives?
Where’s the fair and balanced?