Dog Dies in Scranton Fire

Posted 3:27 pm, July 17, 2017, by

SCRANTON — Fire heavily damaged a home in Scranton Monday afternoon.

The fire started around 1:45 p.m. on Colliery Avenue in Scranton, according to firefighters.

Nobody was home at the time but a dog died in the fire.

Firefighters said it appeared to have started in the rear of the house but the cause has not been determined.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Lloyd Schmucatelli

    Why does WNEP report this stuff?
    I saw a dead deer on my way to work this morning that got hit, but didn’t see any headline news about it.

    What gives?

    Where’s the fair and balanced?

    Reply Report comment