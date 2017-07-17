× Business Owner Charged with Failing to Pay $100K in State Taxes

BEECH CREEK — A business owner in Clinton County is facing charges after authorities say she failed to pay more than $100,000 in state taxes.

Donna Bittner owns the Beech Creek Furst Corner Store on Main Street in Beech Creek.

The Pennsylvania attorney general said Bittner failed to pay a total of $114,456.81 in sales and employer taxes between June 2012 and March 2017. That includes $106,565.20 in state sales tax and $7,891.61 in employer withholding tax.

The attorney general said instead of paying her taxes, Bittner used the funds for business operations.

Bittner is charged with 78 counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, 12 counts of willful failure to timely file sales tax returns, and four counts of willful failure to file employer withholding tax returns.