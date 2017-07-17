AGA Golfers Begin at Young Age

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If it's a Monday and if you're a member of the Anthracite Golf Association, you are likely playing a round of golf. The AGA has two divisions, with over 100 boys and girls participating between the ages from nine to nineteen. The older players were up at Elkview, while group of juniors played Scott Greens. Locally, the game of golf is growing thanks to groups like the AGA. It's about swings, success and hopefully some scholarships.