Two People Flown to Hospital After Motorcycle Crash in Schuylkill County

Posted 6:26 pm, July 16, 2017, by , Updated at 05:14PM, July 16, 2017

KLINE TOWNSHIP -- A blown tire resulted in two people being flown to the hospital.

State police say Thomas Goodson, 60, of Dundalk, Maryland, was driving a motorcycle along Interstate 81 south near McAdoo just before 11 a.m. Sunday. One of his tires blew out and Goodson lost control of the bike.

He crossed over into the median and the bike flipped. Goodson and his passenger, Patricia Belicastro, 59, of Baltimore, Maryland were thrown from the motorcycle.

Belicastro suffered a minor injury. Goodson was seriously hurt. Troopers said they were both wearing helmets.

