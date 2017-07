Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SWOYERSVILLE -- A three-car crash sent two of the vehicles plowing through a fence in Luzerne County.

Police say a woman driving an SUV pulled out of a parking spot and onto Poland Street in Swoyersville around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

The SUV hit a truck and a sedan, and then the SUV and truck crashed into a fence.

No one was hurt, but the driver of the SUV is pregnant and had to be checked out after the crash in Luzerne County.