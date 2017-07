Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- The stage is set for a Catholic tradition in Scranton.

The tents are up, and chairs were being put in place as folks prepared for the upcoming solemn Novena to St. Ann.

It's the 93rd year for the Novena at St. Ann's Basilica on the city's west side.

Masses and services will be held each day of the week starting Monday, July 17, and wrapping up July 26 with the feast of St. Ann, who was the mother of the Virgin Mary and grandmother of Jesus.