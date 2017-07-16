Police Chase in Hazleton Ends in Arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON -- A man is facing a slew of charges after leading police on a chase in Luzerne County.

Hazleton police arrested Junior Garcia-Santana of Hazleton Saturday night.

Police say Garcia-Santana was driving erratically with a suspended license around 8 p.m. Hazleton police along with several other police departments chased him through the city. He eventually got out of the car on East 2nd Street and ran off.

Officers caught him in a yard in the area of Mead Court and East 2nd Street.

Garcia-Santana is facing multiple charges after the chase in Luzerne County.