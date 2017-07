× Man Dead After Crashing Motorcycle into a Tree

PENN TOWNSHIP — A man died after crashing his motorcycle into a tree in Lycoming County.

According to the coroner, the crash happened on Saturday evening along Myers Road near Hughesville.

Joshua Dillon, 26, of Liberty later died at the hospital.

The Lycoming County coroner also said Dillon was not wearing a helmet.

There is no word on what caused that crash. The investigation by state police is ongoing.