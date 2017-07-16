Firearms Safety Class for Children Held in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EXETER -- One way to prevent your child from injuring themselves or someone else with a gun, is by explaining what to do if they come across one.

The Firearms Institute of Specialized Training held a children's firearms safety and familiarization class Sunday in Exeter.

The event was started to take aim against a deadly but also preventable crisis.

It was held at Galli's Fighting Chance School of Self Defense.

The goal of the class is to teach children what to do if they encounter a weapon and what could happen if it is handled the wrong way.

"When they come across something that they are curious about, the more they know about it, the better. So I think just getting exposure, such as they proper thing to do might help with that curiosity a little bit and help them make good decisions," said Kelly Ford of West Wyoming.

Statistics show that there are around 1.7 million children living in homes with loaded and unsecured guns. More than 75 percent of those children know where those guns are kept.

Sunday's safety event was sponsored by the Firearms Institute and West Wyoming Borough Police.