Cancer Wellness Center Holds Annual Fashion Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- Sunday was a day to walk the catwalk and stand tall with confidence.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the Woodlands in Plains Township near Wilkes-Barre for the 8th annual Candy's Place Fashion Show.

Candy's Place is a nonprofit cancer wellness center that offers support groups, exercise facilities, and even a wig and accessories boutique.

The event is a huge fundraiser for Candy's Place.

"Everybody's story is different and, you know, you meet so many wonderful people with so many great stories, so many amazing stories. It's just a wonderful organization and I just think we are so lucky to have this in our area ," said Audrey Brozena.

A runway show was put on later in the day where patients showed off an outfit from a local store and each wore a different color signifying different types of cancer.