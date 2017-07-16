Cancer Wellness Center Holds Annual Fashion Show

Posted 6:34 pm, July 16, 2017, by , Updated at 06:33PM, July 16, 2017

PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- Sunday was a day to walk the catwalk and stand tall with confidence.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the Woodlands in Plains Township near Wilkes-Barre for the 8th annual Candy's Place Fashion Show.

Candy's Place is a nonprofit cancer wellness center that offers support groups, exercise facilities, and even a wig and accessories boutique.

The event is a huge fundraiser for Candy's Place.

"Everybody's story is different and, you know, you meet so many wonderful people with so many great stories, so many amazing stories. It's just a wonderful organization and I just think we are so lucky to have this in our area ," said Audrey Brozena.

A runway show was put on later in the day where patients showed off an outfit from a local store and each wore a different color signifying different types of cancer.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s