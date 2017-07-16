Annual Salute to Veterans Ride Held in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- It was 40 miles of proud salutes to our veterans and bringing attention to their needs.

Sunday was the 18th annual "Salute to Veterans Ride" in Lackawanna County.

The event kicked off at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center in Scranton.

The ride was held to raise awareness for veterans' issues.

The police-escorted ride made its way through Lackawanna County and then back to the center in Scranton where participants could enjoy a picnic.

Those who attended the event, have nothing but appreciation for those who served.

"It makes you feel proud, it really does. Proud to be an American, proud to be a veteran and proud to be a part of all of this," said Jim Wallace of Taylor.

All money raised at the ride benefits the center's resident welfare fund.