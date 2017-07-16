Addiction Awareness Rally Held in Scranton in Memory of Local Woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- The Henehan family is celebrating their daughter's birthday this year on Courthouse Square in Scranton with pictures instead of presents.

"I wish we were planning her 25th birthday party and not a rally, and I said, 'Well the truth is this, we are planning it.' It just so happens to be the biggest birthday party in the state of Pennsylvania today," said Marty Henehan, Sammi's father.

The Henehan's lost their daughter Sammi, at just 23 years old.

Sammi was fighting an addiction to heroin since she was a teenager, according to her family.

Sammi started her 20s sober, and in April of 2016, she died of an accidental overdose.

"She was under the misbelief that she could use and control it, and that's one of the things that is the biggest lie addicts or alcoholics fall into that misconception," said Henehan.

2017 is the second year the Henehan family has raised money to help people seek treatment at The Forever Sammi Foundation's Addiction Awareness Rally.

The family said this is what Sammi would have wanted her parents to do.

"Everybody called her Sammi because she was such a bubbly personality, always running around with a joke, a smile and a hug for somebody," said Henehan.

Organizers estimate about 6,000 people came out to Courthouse Square Sunday, and the hope is that anyone struggling with addiction leaves seeking treatment.

Just Believe Recovery Center in Carbondale had a booth at the rally doing just that.

"We are running out of business cards and fliers. We can't even keep them on the table," said Bridget Boettcher of Just Believe Recovery Center.

Organizers connected people with detox, residential rehab, and structured sober living resources.

"We do get a lot of calls from them for referrals and we're always right there. We do 24/7 admissions and they know that so whenever they find someone in need they just give us a call and we go pick them right up," said Boettcher.

With the sun shining down on the rally, her parents say Sammi would be proud of the message they're sending.

"Let them know it's OK to talk about this openly, you can't find a solution to something if you keep it to yourself," said Henehan.