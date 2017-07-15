Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The historic Wyalusing Hotel was built in 1860 by J. Morgan Brown. It was first called the Brown Hotel and later became the Wyalusing Hotel. Chef Phillip prepared an amazing Cajun Pasta dish. (Recipe Below) He also prepared their signature pulled pork sandwich. (Recipe not available proprietary)

Cajun Pasta

6 oz cooked pasta (preferred penne or fettuccine)

6 oz chicken breast, cut into strips

5 shrimp, peeled and deveined

3 oz cook andouille sausage

2 bacon strips, chopped

1/2 tsp. Minced garlic

2 oz carmelized onions

2 oz roasted red peppers, julianned

Chopped fresh basil and cilantro

1 Tblsp cajun seasoning

1/4 cup dry white wine

1 Tblsp butter

1 cup heavy cream.