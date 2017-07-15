The historic Wyalusing Hotel was built in 1860 by J. Morgan Brown. It was first called the Brown Hotel and later became the Wyalusing Hotel. Chef Phillip prepared an amazing Cajun Pasta dish. (Recipe Below) He also prepared their signature pulled pork sandwich. (Recipe not available proprietary)
Cajun Pasta
6 oz cooked pasta (preferred penne or fettuccine)
6 oz chicken breast, cut into strips
5 shrimp, peeled and deveined
3 oz cook andouille sausage
2 bacon strips, chopped
1/2 tsp. Minced garlic
2 oz carmelized onions
2 oz roasted red peppers, julianned
Chopped fresh basil and cilantro
1 Tblsp cajun seasoning
1/4 cup dry white wine
1 Tblsp butter
1 cup heavy cream.
Heat medium sauce pan on high with olive oil. Sautee chicken, shrimp and garlic until almost cooked through. Add sausage and bacon, continue cooking on high for approx 1 minute until bacon is cooked. Add cajun seasoning to coat all meat. Deglaze pan with wine, scraping bottom of pan to get all the seasoning off. Add butter, herbs, carmelized onions and peppers, and heavy cream. Once cream has reduces and begun to thicken, add pasta and cook until desired thickness is achieved. For additional heat, add a few drops of Tabasco sauce.