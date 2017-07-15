× State Police Searching for Missing Monroe County Man

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police at Stroudsburg are searching for Edward Victor McGuire.

McGuire is an 80-year-old male, 6’1″, 160 pounds, with gray hair.

McGuire was last seen leaving his grandson’s home in Hamilton Township around 1 p.m. Saturday.

He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans and a green polo shirt. He was driving a 1996 green Ford Bronco with Kentucky registration 767-CCP.

Police believe he may be attempting to go to relatives living in Ohio or Kentucky, and he may be confused.

State police say he may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or PSP at Stroudsburg at 570-839-7701.