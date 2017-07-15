State Police Searching for Missing Monroe County Man

Posted 8:35 pm, July 15, 2017, by , Updated at 08:31PM, July 15, 2017

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police at Stroudsburg are searching for Edward Victor McGuire.

McGuire is an 80-year-old male, 6’1″, 160 pounds, with gray hair.

McGuire was last seen leaving his grandson’s home in Hamilton Township around 1 p.m. Saturday.

He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans and a green polo shirt.  He was driving a 1996 green Ford Bronco with Kentucky registration 767-CCP.

Police believe he may be attempting to go to relatives living in Ohio or Kentucky, and he may be confused.

State police say he may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or PSP at Stroudsburg at 570-839-7701.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s