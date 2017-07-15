Mike Marichak Mic’d Up At City Practice For Upcoming Dream Game

Newswatch 16 sports Mic'd up Scranton Head Football Coach Mike Marichak on Tuesday at the City football practice. His team will face the County in the 83rd annual Scranton Lions Club Dream Game set for this Wednesday July 19th at Henzes Veterans Memorial Stadium in Peckville. Kick set for 7pm.

