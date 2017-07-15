Local Musician Jane Train Seriously Injured in Crash in Florida

Posted 5:50 pm, July 15, 2017, by , Updated at 04:35PM, July 15, 2017

MICANOPY, Fla. -- A crash in Florida claimed the life of one musician and critically injured another prominent musician from our area.

The crash happened just after noon Friday when the band Adrenaline Mob's RV pulled off Interstate 75 near Micanopy, Florida with a flat tire. A tractor trailer crashed into the RV, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The band's bassist, David "Z" Zablidowsky, was killed, according to the New York Daily News. Zablidowski was also a former member of the band Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

The crash also critically injured Janet Rains, 48, of Pittston, known professionally as Jane Train, who was managing the band at the time. Train is also the lead singer of the band M80.

Two other men from our area, Jason McCole, 41 of Wilkes-Barre, who was driving the RV, and passenger Robert Dressler, 45, of Plains, were also seriously injured.

Four others with the group were also seriously hurt. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

