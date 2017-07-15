× In Your Neighborhood

Arts on the Square

The 5th Annual Arts on the Square surrounds Courthouse Square in Scranton with art and family fun. The event features over 100 vendors, performing arts, local musicians, and children’s activities. This year’s headliner is the Talking Heads Tribute band. Arts on the Square is at Courthouse Square in Scranton on Saturday, July 29 from noon – 8 p.m. It is free to attend.

Drum Corps Associates – Parade of Champions

Drum Corps Associates sponsor The Parade of Champions held in Lackawanna County. The American Legion co-sponsors this event at Valley View High School’s Memorial Stadium on Main Street in Peckville on Saturday, July 19 starting at 7:00 p.m. The event features 8 outstanding all-age drum corps performing in competition, followed by a grand finale of all performing drum corps. Tickets are available by calling 855-632-8090 or by visiting DCA’s website at dcacorps.org. Ticket price per person for reserved seating is $20.00, while general admission is $15.00.