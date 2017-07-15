× Former PSU Officials Report to Prison

BELLEFONTE — Two former high ranking Penn State officials reported to prison Saturday.

Officials at the Centre County prison say Tim Curley and Gary Schultz began serving their sentences for their involvement in the Penn State child sex abuse scandal.

Schultz will do two months behind bars before serving the rest of his time on house arrest.

Curley has a similar arrangement but must serve three months in prison before his house arrest begins.