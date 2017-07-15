Former PSU Officials Report to Prison

Posted 5:49 pm, July 15, 2017, by , Updated at 05:33PM, July 15, 2017

BELLEFONTE — Two former high ranking Penn State officials reported to prison Saturday.

Officials at the Centre County prison say Tim Curley and Gary Schultz began serving their sentences for their involvement in the Penn State child sex abuse scandal.

Schultz will do two months behind bars before serving the rest of his time on house arrest.

Curley has a similar arrangement but must serve three months in prison before his house arrest begins.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

1 Comment

  • RicU.

    How long was each sentence? House arrest? I would like to know more about each. This is a one line which needs the entire chapter. Can we know what is on the other side of the faxed in message? Pretty please

