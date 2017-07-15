Former Eagles Kicker David Akers Discusses When Kids Should Pick Up The Sport

Posted 6:49 pm, July 15, 2017, by

Former Philadelphia Eagles kicker David Akers spent Wednesday at the 570 Football Camp in Stroudsburg where he held a kicking and punting clinic for some of the high-school upperclassmen and college kickers. We asked Akers when kids should pick up the skills needed to become a future kicker.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s