Former Philadelphia Eagles kicker David Akers spent Wednesday at the 570 Football Camp in Stroudsburg where he held a kicking and punting clinic for some of the high-school upperclassmen and college kickers. We asked Akers when kids should pick up the skills needed to become a future kicker.
Former Eagles Kicker David Akers Discusses When Kids Should Pick Up The Sport
-
David Akers Kicking Camp
-
David Akers NFL Kicker
-
Fans Heading To Philly For Outdoor NFL Draft And Fan Festival
-
Books and Bonding at Williamsport High School
-
McGloin Signs with Eagles
-
-
Former GAR Defensive Lineman Hopes to Inspire Young Athletes After NFL Signing
-
Wanted: Runners for Kids
-
Isaiah Hankins on Lions Club game
-
Hemphill 3-Time State Champion In The 100 Meter Dash Looking for 4-Peat
-
Matt McGloin Looking For A New Home In The NFL As Unrestricted Free Agent
-
-
Marcus Williams Preps for Lions Club All-Star Game
-
Stars and Stripes basketball
-
Elite GameSpeed Celebrates 2nd Year In Business In Scranton