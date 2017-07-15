Family Fun at Fire Company Picnic in Luzerne County

Posted 6:37 pm, July 15, 2017, by , Updated at 06:35PM, July 15, 2017

HUGHESTOWN --  A chance to get together Saturday in Luzerne County. The Hughestown fire company hosted a picnic in the borough today.

There was a water balloon toss and other games for the kids.

Hughestown's Mayor says the picnic has been a tradition for the past several years.

"Free all day basically, food , fun, friends, you know? Just spend the day together, neighbors get to know each other. It's just something good for the community," said Mayor Wayne Quick.

While the focus was on fun, there was a safety lesson. Pittston's fire department donated a trailer used to simulate a house fire. Firefighters helped the kids come up with fire safety plan in Luzerne County.

