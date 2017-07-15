Eaton Township Celebrates Bicentennial

Posted 5:52 pm, July 15, 2017, by , Updated at 05:01PM, July 15, 2017

EATON TOWNSHIP -- A community in our area celebrated a big birthday Saturday.

There were special things to do all over Eaton Township in Wyoming County for the community's bicentennial celebration.

The township near Tunkhannock was incorporated in July 1817.

There were family friendly parties all over town, along with historical displays.

"It's awesome. We appreciate the support. There was a lot of activity getting this thing rolling, but it came together well, and the weather's cooperating," said Kenny White.

"When anything can be in existence for 200 years, you got to celebrate it today," said Terri Harvey.

Eaton Township officials expected as many as 4,000 people to pass through the bicentennial celebrations.

