Deadly Shooting in Monroe County

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP -- A man was shot and killed in his home in the Poconos.

Police say Barbara Rogers shot and killed her boyfriend Stephen Mineo in their apartment near Tobyhanna.

Early Saturday morning, neighbors on Laurel Drive near Tobyhanna were startled by the sound of gunfire.

Moments later, police and investigators from the coroner's office arrived and were on the scene for more than 12 hours.

Detectives said the shooting took place in the rear apartment of a two-family home where Rogers and Mineo lived.

Investigators said Mineo was shot at close range with a .45 caliber handgun in the center of his forehead.

"I heard bop bop bop bop. At first, I thought it was firecrackers because earlier I saw them. I saw both of them go to the store and come back, and I waved to both of them," said Helen Becker.

Neighbors say the couple was extremely religious. They also made many social media posts about being survivalists.

