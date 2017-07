Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP -- A man from the Poconos has died after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle.

It happened last month in Middle Smithfield Township, near East Stroudsburg.

According to the coroner, Ruben Lugo, 42, of East Stroudsburg, was biking along Winona Falls Road on June 8 when he was hit.

He died at the hospital on July 14.