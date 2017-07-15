Archangel Airborne Holds Annual Community Outreach Day

Posted 5:50 pm, July 15, 2017, by , Updated at 05:43PM, July 15, 2017

CHERRY RIDGE TOWNSHIP -- Saturday was a nice day for taking off into the skies in Wayne County.

Folks turned out for the annual Community Outreach Day at the Cherry Ridge Airport near Honesdale.

The event was hosted by Archangel Airborne, which is a group of volunteers that provides aid to Haiti.

There were plenty of things to do at the event including plane rides as well as opportunities to see state police and EMS vehicles.

"This is about celebrating, burgers and dogs, and getting kids some airplane rides. This is about having fun and this is the fifth year we're doing it," said Peter Sloan.

Archangel Airborne has been around for six years and continues to run operations to help folks in Haiti as well as veterans who need flights to special services in Wayne County.

