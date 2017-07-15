11 Year Old Died of Meningitis at Camp in the Poconos: Report

Posted 10:35 pm, July 15, 2017, by , Updated at 08:23PM, July 15, 2017

DINGMAN TOWNSHIP -- The cause of death has been released for a boy who died at a summer camp in the Poconos.

The 11-year-old boy died Monday after New Jersey Y Camp officials say he was sick with a form of meningitis, News 12 reports.

The camp near Milford notified parents offering treatments since the bacteria can spread.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says there's no concern for public health after the boy's death in Pike County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

1 Comment

  • RicU.

    This should not be minimized as it is. Granted it was, hopefully, contained within one group and several hundred staff and campers. The fact the PA Dept of Health is involved should generate more concern of any one who had any chance of a contact. The incubation and infection periods of meningitis has to be respected.

    As this was in Pike County, normally not reported by WNEP 16, it should show the appropriate concern is being exercised behind the scenes by authorities.

    Reply Report comment