11 Year Old Died of Meningitis at Camp in the Poconos: Report

DINGMAN TOWNSHIP -- The cause of death has been released for a boy who died at a summer camp in the Poconos.

The 11-year-old boy died Monday after New Jersey Y Camp officials say he was sick with a form of meningitis, News 12 reports.

The camp near Milford notified parents offering treatments since the bacteria can spread.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says there's no concern for public health after the boy's death in Pike County.