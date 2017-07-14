Worker Hurt in Crane Collapse

SUNBURY – A worker was hurt when a crane he was working on collapsed in Northumberland County.

A contractor was fixing a sign at CVS on South Fourth Street in Sunbury around 10 a.m. when the crane he was working on collapsed, and he fell off, according to the Sunbury fire chief.

The name of the worker and his condition were not released. The fire chief said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Around 50 to 100 gallons of hydraulic fluid spilled from the truck.

The CVS store remained open.

