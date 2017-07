Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCONO TOWNSHIP -- A woman has been charged with aggravated assault -- among other charges -- after a road rage incident in the Poconos on Friday.

The video was posted online of the incident along Route 611 in Pocono Township.

According to police, Shannon Henry threw a milkshake at a motorcyclist, then struck the motorcycle with her car, causing the rider to fall off.

Henry is being held on $5,000 bail.