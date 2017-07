× Trailer Hangs Over Highway From Bridge After Big Rig Crashes

DUNMORE — Drivers could see some traffic tie ups in one part of Lackawanna County Friday morning.

A big rig was dangling off a bridge on the ramp from Interstate 84 to Interstate 81 in Dunmore.

That ramp is closed.

The truck rolled over just after 6 a.m. on Friday.

There is a detour in place in that part of Lackawanna County.

