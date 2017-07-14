Summertime Festival Season Underway Across Northeastern PA

Posted 11:19 pm, July 14, 2017, by , Updated at 11:09PM, July 14, 2017

NORTHEAST PA -- Summertime is also festival season here in Northeastern Pennsylvania -- and Newswatch 16 decided to swing by two of those events on Friday evening!

Crews stopped by the Saint Joseph Parish Festival in Summit Hill, taking in the food, games and auctions.

That event is celebrating 83 years in the greater Carbon County community, and it runs through Sunday.

Meanwhile in Luzerne County, we had crews stop in to the Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish Bazaar in Swoyersville.

Folks filled the church grounds on Hughes Street to enjoy some eats and the live entertainment.

There were also plenty of activities for the kids -- including sand art and games.

