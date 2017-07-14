× ‘Slime Eels’ Turn Oregon Highway Into Gooey Mess After Truck Overturns

DEPOE BAY, Ore. – A truck filled with slimy, eel-like fish overturned along an Oregon highway Thursday, converting the roadway into a scene reminiscent of the movie “Ghostbusters.”

The truck’s cargo was originally bound for Korea for consumption, according to the Oregon State Police, where they are considered a delicacy. The animals are actually hagfish, not eels, but are commonly known as “slime eels” or “snot snakes.”

The accident happened near Otter Rock along Highway 101, which runs along the coast.

In this heat… what is this going to start smelling like in the next few days?😳 pic.twitter.com/3FqSwXeSMP — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) July 13, 2017

“Cleanup on aisle 101,” the police joked on Twitter, adding, “In this heat … what is this going to start smelling like in the next few days?”

It’s not clear how the accident occurred, but no people were hurt, according to the Depoe Bay Fire District.

Transportation officials are warning of ongoing delays as workers try to clear the road. Unfortunately for them, the slime from the sea creatures can expand to over five gallons when mixed with water, according to The Oregonian.