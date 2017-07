× Shots Fired Overnight in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — Several shots were fired into a home in Wilkes-Barre overnight.

Police say two bullets hit the ceiling of the place along East Northampton Street and another got lodged near the window.

It happened around 1 a.m. Friday.

Four people were inside at the time including an infant. Nobody was hurt.

Wilkes-Barre police have not commented on a possible motive or if they have any suspects.