Rainy Start to Scranton Farmer's Market

SCRANTON — A summertime tradition got underway Friday in Scranton.

The farmers market officially started at noon, but by 11:30 a.m. the parking lot was already packed and people were already shopping.

The rainy weather isn’t ideal for the first day of the farmer’s market, but it feels familiar for the farmers who dealt with a cold rainy spring.

There are about two dozen different vendors here with all types of fresh produce, maple syrup, canned goods, and bakery items.

Many of the vendors are mainstays — farmers who have been selling here off Barring Avenue for decades.

This is the 78th season for the Scranton Co-op Farmer’s Market.

The farmers say in all those years, they’ve dealt with all kinds of weather. This past growing season was tough for some of them and for others, the damp spring turned out to be a good thing.

“We have a beautiful crop so far it’s looking really good, peaches are wonderful. We have other peaches coming soon, white peaches, doughnut peaches, and we have several different varieties of apples on the way, so our crop is looking great,” said Andrea Heller of Heller’s Orchards.

This is the beginning of a long farmers market season in Scranton. It’s open every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday until Thanksgiving.