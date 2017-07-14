Possible Measles Exposure in State College

Posted 2:59 pm, July 14, 2017, by , Updated at 03:00PM, July 14, 2017

STATE COLLEGE — Officials at the Pennsylvania Department of Health are warning people at Penn State’s main campus about a contagious case of measles.

The infected person visited three stores on campus between last Friday and Sunday, potentially affecting other customers, say health officials

Exposures may have occurred at:

  • Penn State University Hetzel Union Building Bookstore, July 7, from 3:30-7:00 p.m.
  • The Lion’s Pride, 112 East College Ave., July 7, from 3:00-6:10 p.m.
  • Target, 201 W. Beaver Ave., July 7, from 4:50-8:30 p.m. and July 10, from 5:20-8:30 p.m.

