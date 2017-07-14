× Possible Measles Exposure in State College

STATE COLLEGE — Officials at the Pennsylvania Department of Health are warning people at Penn State’s main campus about a contagious case of measles.

The infected person visited three stores on campus between last Friday and Sunday, potentially affecting other customers, say health officials

Exposures may have occurred at:

Penn State University Hetzel Union Building Bookstore, July 7, from 3:30-7:00 p.m.

The Lion’s Pride, 112 East College Ave., July 7, from 3:00-6:10 p.m.

Target, 201 W. Beaver Ave., July 7, from 4:50-8:30 p.m. and July 10, from 5:20-8:30 p.m.

DOH alerts public of possible #measles exposures in State College. Resident was contagious between July 7-10. Info → https://t.co/StaAR9P7AD pic.twitter.com/S5zX6uN9Y0 — Pennsylvania DOH (@PAHealthDept) July 14, 2017