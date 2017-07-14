Possible Measles Exposure in State College
STATE COLLEGE — Officials at the Pennsylvania Department of Health are warning people at Penn State’s main campus about a contagious case of measles.
The infected person visited three stores on campus between last Friday and Sunday, potentially affecting other customers, say health officials
Exposures may have occurred at:
- Penn State University Hetzel Union Building Bookstore, July 7, from 3:30-7:00 p.m.
- The Lion’s Pride, 112 East College Ave., July 7, from 3:00-6:10 p.m.
- Target, 201 W. Beaver Ave., July 7, from 4:50-8:30 p.m. and July 10, from 5:20-8:30 p.m.
40.793395 -77.860001