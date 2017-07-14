Police Withdraw Criminal Charges for Luzerne County Councilman

Posted 5:30 pm, July 14, 2017, by , Updated at 05:29PM, July 14, 2017

FREELAND — Police have withdrawn criminal charges against a borough councilman from Luzerne County.

Police in Freeland accused Councilman John Budda of theft, disorderly conduct and other charges.

This all comes after he was acting oddly in public in April — kissing a 6-year-old boy at an ice cream stand, swiping a basketball players were using, and taking a gallon of milk from a woman unloading groceries from her vehicle.

Budda has agreed to plead guilty to a few citations, and pay a little less than $700 in fines in Luzerne County.

