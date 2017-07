× Man Indicted for Throwing Molotov Cocktails at Luzerne County Children and Youth Building

WILKES BARRE — A federal grand jury has indicted a man for throwing three Molotov cocktails at Luzerne County’s Children and Youth building in Wilkes-Barre this spring.

Authorities say 47-year-old Phillip Finn of Plains Township started a fire at the building back in March.

They also say Finn harassed and intimidated two Luzerne County Children and Youth employees on social media.